Govt asked to check hike in universities’ fees

Rawalpindi:Islami Jamiat-e-Taluba (IJT) has announced to stage countrywide protests across the country against the increase in fees of universities and insufficient budget for the education sector.

Addressing a press conference along with members of IJT Shoora, the central Nazim of the student organisation, Shakeel Ahmed said the federal government should allocate at least five per cent of the total budget for the education sector.

He regretted that in the last 10 years, the fees of universities all over the country have jumped by 90 per cent making it almost impossible for students belonging to the lower and lower middle class to continue their higher education. He said the government should also establish an authority to check the hike in fees and monitor changes in the syllabus of universities.

“We will hold a march towards Islamabad if our demand is not accepted," he said. He also asked the authorities concerned to take notice and practical steps against incidents of sexual harassment and the use of drugs in universities. He also demanded that black sheep and miscreants involved in such acts should also be exposed. Shakeel Ahmed also demanded the lifting of a ban on the activities of student unions all over the country to give country a dynamic and competent leader in future.