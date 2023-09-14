Taking care of infants like ‘Kangaroo mothers’ prevents diseases, death: experts

Islamabad: Convincing mothers to provide skin-to-skin contact to their pre-term or low-weight babies for at least eight hours a day can result in lowering infant mortality by 30-32 percent and reduce the risk of severe infection, like sepsis by 15 percent, experts said on Wednesday.

The mother-child skin-to-skin contact known as Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) also helps in increasing exclusive breastfeeding, which further prevents the babies from diseases like diarrhea and makes them healthy and strong enough to fight infections, they claimed.

“Kangaroo Mother Care is a strategy in which premature and low birth weight children – those who are born before 32 weeks and or have less than 1.5 kilograms of weight, are kept in contact with mother’s skin for at least 8 hours and upto 24 hours. This skin-to-skin contact prevents deaths and diseases among newborn babies and makes them stronger to fight infections”, Prof. Jamal Raza, a renowned pediatrician and President Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) said.

Speaking at a national consultation on development of National KMC strategy, national guidelines and training module, Prof. Jamal Raza maintained that as soon as a baby is born, it should be attached to mother’s chest with a sling and it should remain in that position for most of the time.

“This Kangaroo Mother Care not only makes a baby physically healthy but also makes them mentally strong. This skin-to-skin contact also increases breast feeding ratio, which is also helpful in helping babies in fighting diseases and becoming healthy”, he said adding that it also reduces postpartum depression or feeling of sadness after giving birth.

He deplored that out of every 1000 live births, around 39-42 babies die within first month which is highest in the world after countries of Sub-Saharan African Countries, saying poor health of pregnant ladies, most of whom don’t get adequate nutrition is one of the major reasons behind birth of low-weight and preterm babies in Pakistan.

“During pregnancy, antenatal care or visit of pregnant ladies to the healthcare facilities at least four times is very import, which help in improving their nutrition but most of pregnant ladies in the country don’t get the antenatal care, which results in birth of low-weight and preterm babies”, he added.

To a query, Prof. Jamal Raza said not only preterm and low-weight babies but even healthy babies should be provided Kangaroo Mother Care, saying only those children who required care at nurseries and treatment, could be kept away from mothers till they are stable enough to get reunited to their mothers.

National Coordinator Nutrition at Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Khawaja Masuood Ahmed said Kangaroos carry their babies in their pouches, giving them plenty of skin-to-skin contact. Studies and practices across the world suggest human mothers who use the “Kangaroo Mother Care” (KMC) approach with their premature babies significantly improve their child’s chances of survival, he added.

“This approach involves carrying the infant, in a sling with skin-to-skin contact. We are holding national and provincial consultations on development of national KMC strategy, national KMC guidelines and training modules”, he said.

Senior Neonatologist at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Syeda Shireen Gul is very helpful and cost-effective in reducing deaths of weak babies, who are born before time and have low-weight at the time of birth.

In addition to Kangaroo Mother Care, breast-feeding, safe deliveries, neonatal resuscitation and other interventions are also important to reduce the infant mortality in Pakistan, she added.

Dr. Shabina Arif from Aga Khan University said their projects in some remote districts of Sindh revealed that mothers were quite willing and happy to provide skin-to-skin contact and it helped in reducing child mortality and keeping babies healthy without any pharmaceutical intervention and called for creating awareness and advocacy in this regard.

Several other experts including Prof. Idris Mazhar from Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) as well as other experts also called for creating awareness about Kangaroo Mother Care to bring down infant mortality in Pakistan.