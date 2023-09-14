 
close
Thursday September 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

59 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs

By APP
September 14, 2023

Rawalpindi: The District Health Authority had lodged 59 FIRs and sealed ten premises for violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, said Wednesday that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15 and imposed a fine of Rs75,000 for violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.