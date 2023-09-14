59 FIRs registered for violating dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi: The District Health Authority had lodged 59 FIRs and sealed ten premises for violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, said Wednesday that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 15 and imposed a fine of Rs75,000 for violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.