PHEC opens IP rights training programme

LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) inaugurated a two-day “Continuing Professional Development Programme on Intellectual Property (IP) Rights” at the Veterinary Academy of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Wednesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and Cholistan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Bahawalpur Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Sajjad Khan co-chaired the inaugural session while Director Training (PHEC) Dr Asif Munir, Director Veterinary Academy Dr M Asif Awan and 60 participants from different institutions were also present.

Prof. Dr. Nasim Ahmed said that such a professional development training program is essential for researchers, especially for the Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization staff, to learn about the importance of intellectual property rights. He advised the participants to share their knowledge of intellectual property with other researchers. Prof. Dr. M. Sajjad commended the organizer for arranging this training program on informative topics that will help researchers obtain rights for innovative product development and research work.