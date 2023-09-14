Travelling Film South Asia Festival begins on 22nd

LAHORE:The best of South Asian documentaries and films are coming to Pakistan once again. In its 25th year the Travelling Film South Asia (TFSA) Festival, will take place from Sept 22 to 24 at Olomopolo, Lahore, and on Sept 26 at The Learning Hub College, Gujranwala.

This festival has been visiting Pakistan under the banner of Matteela Film Festival in the past, when its eye-catching logo was designed by the famous artist Ahmad Ali Manganhar. This year’s edition is curated by Farjad Nabi and Olomopolo Media and will be attended by the founding member of Film South Asia, Kanak Dixit. An eclectic selection of award-winning films from different South Asian countries will be on display.

Following are the highlights of some films:

“Taangh (Longing)” by Bani Singh. Partly shot in Lahore, this is the winner of Best Film Award at FSA ’22. Against the backdrop of partition, newly independent India’s first hockey team defeats England, their erstwhile coloniser, to win the gold at the 1948 London Olympics. Six decades later, when Nandy Singh, a member of this iconic team suffers a stroke at the age of 84, his tenacious will to recover inspires his daughter to go on a journey to discover the champion he was before she was born.

“This Stained Dawn” by Anam Abbas.

Karachi’s feminists organise a woman’s march. Filmmaker Anam Abbas follows the march’s organisers as they negotiate a deeply surveilled, paranoia - inducing and often physically violent space in the hopes of spurring a revolution for women's rights.

“Moon on the Man” directed by Prince Shah.

An observational documentary that questions the most basic assumptions of reality, perception and choices. At its heart is a multifaceted personality of Bombay who wrote songs for Guru Dutt amongst other achievements.

“Gurkha Girl” by Bishal Magar.

As news surfaces that Britain is recruiting Nepali girls in its British Gurkha regiments, Dilmaya, a young girl from a mountain village, sees it as a life changing opportunity and devotes all her time in preparation.

“The City that Spoke to Me” by Niharika Popli.

The film follows two friends – Charu who is Deaf and Surbhi, a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults). Through a series of conversations, we get a glimpse into the lives of these two young women as they try to assert their space in a city. Interspersed with performances and interviews with a dancer, a drag performer, an actor and an ISL poet, the film explores various forms of visual language and how they help us understand agency, autonomy and care.

A selection of films from young Pakistani filmmakers will also be screened. These include Eid Mubarak by Mahnoor Euceph, The Secret Life by Nadeem Al-Karimi, and Rest in Paper by Puffball Studios, as well as films by NCA graduates such as Barzakh by Moiz Tirmizi, Udeekan by Aiza Mustabeen, Shikaaf Bar Noor by Tabish Shargo and B for Naoo by Roohi Kashfi.

The festival will also host an exhibition and a few thought provoking panel discussions. The discussions are themed around important topics of interest and feature relevant thinkers and experts: “Film as a Medium for Gender Activism” with Kanwal Khoosat, Sana Jafri, Leena Ghani and Nighat Said Khan, “Bringing South Asia Closer” with Kanak Dixit and Pawas Manandhar, “How to Navigate as a Young Filmmaker” with Farjad Nabi and a group of young filmmakers, and last but not the least, “Cultural Diplomacy and the Role of Film” with Sarmad Khoosat, Kanak Dixit and Salima Hashmi. Entry to the festival is free, and everyone is welcome. It is a wonderful opportunity to watch films with family and friends, and network with artists, creative thinkers and like-minded people.