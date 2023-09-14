Scattered rain predicted

LAHORE:Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather with scattered trace rain was witnessed in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly was present over upper parts of the country. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and minimum was 27.3°C.