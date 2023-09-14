Two officers relieved

LAHORE:The Punjab government has relieved of two officers and directed them to report the Establishment Division here Wednesday.

According to the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, both Usman Ali Khan (BS-20) and Aamir Aqiq Khan (BS-19) were Officer on Speicial Duty (OSD) and have been relieved of their duties in the Punjab in pursuance of the Establishment Division notification issued on August 22, 2023.