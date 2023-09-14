Two officers relieved

LAHORE:The Punjab government has relieved of two officers and directed them to report the Establishment Division here Wednesday.
According to the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, both Usman Ali Khan (BS-20) and Aamir Aqiq Khan (BS-19) were Officer on Speicial Duty (OSD) and have been relieved of their duties in the Punjab in pursuance of the Establishment Division notification issued on August 22, 2023.
LAHORE:Police arrested a man who staged a drama of his abduction demanding crores of rupees as ransom from his family...
LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission inaugurated a two-day “Continuing Professional Development Programme...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer has said that the caretaker government of Punjab is...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore on Wednesday has expressed his displeasure over the unsatisfactory performance of the Cantt and...
LAHORE:The best of South Asian documentaries and films are coming to Pakistan once again. In its 25th year the...
LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Wednesday has issued orders for the transfer of 140...