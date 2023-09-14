Summary of judges’ appointment sent to CM

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to appoint four judges in different Anti-Terrorist Courts (ATC) of the province. According to sources, in this regard Home Department has submitted a summary to Chief Minister Punjab for approval.
In the summary, the names of M Arshad Javed has been recommended for ATC Court-3 Lahore, Natasha Nasim Sapra for ATC Gujranwala, Zulfiqar Ali for ATC Multan and Malik Ijaz Asif for ATC Rawalpindi. The notification regarding judges’ appointment will be issued after the CM’s approval.
