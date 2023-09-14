Rana Maqbool’s funeral prayer performed

LAHORE:The funeral prayer of former IG and PMLN’s Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed were performed here on Wednesday.

A number of important political and social figures including former federal ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Kh Saad Rafiq former IG Kh Khalid Farooq, former IG Rao Sardar Ali, former Health Minister Kh Salman Rafique, former Additional IG Aslam Khan Tareen, former Admiral Javed, President PMLN Lahore Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mian Marghub Ahmed, Kh Ahmed Hassan, Rana Arshad, Mian Owais and others participated in the funeral prayer. Senior journalists Mujibur Rehman Shami, Muhammad Malik, Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the funeral prayer.