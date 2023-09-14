Rescue 1122 saves lives of 318,674 flood victims

LAHORE:The Secretary Emergency Services Department (ESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescuers who performed day and night duty during the unprecedented flood in River Sutlej to save lives by providing timely evacuation and transportation to 318,674 flood affectees from July 6 to September 11, 2023.

Provincial Monitoring Cell informed the secretary ESD in the flood review meeting that now there is no evacuation or transportation reported from Multan, Lodhran or Bahawalpur as the water level has gone down.

The secretary ESD was informed that starting from Kasur to Bahawalpur, Rescue 1122 deployed 423 boats & 1,668 rescuers. He was further informed that 318,674 flood affectees were rescued including 18,002 animals.

On this occasion, the Provincial Monitoring Officer (PMO) briefed that the highest number of evacuation and transportation 165,131 were carried out in Kasur, 31,104 in Pakpattan, 23,398 in Okara, 20,039 in Vehari and 61,000 people were evacuated and transported to safer places from flood-prone areas.

During this flood 7,048 animals were shifted from inundated catchment areas of Sutlej River to safe places in Kasur, 3,261 in Bahawalpur, 2,109 in Vehari, 1,007 in Pakpattan and 4,577 animals were shifted to safer places from flood-prone areas in remaining Districts.

The Secretary ESD said that rescuers provided round-the-clock emergency services in flood prone areas. He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on flood and rescue operations in flood-prone districts held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday. The District Emergency Officers of Flood prone districts like Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Multan participated through video link and Provincial Monitoring Officer, Deputy Director Operations along with all Head of Wings of the Rescue Headquarters and Academy participated.

Dr Rizwan emphasised the importance of timely evacuation during floods. He stated that timely evacuation during recent flood and restricting people from going back to inundated areas by the District Administration helped in preventing loss of life. Therefore, during the second spell of unprecedented Flood in River Sutlej, only 8 deaths were reported.

Dr Rizwan paid tribute to the flood rescue teams of affected districts and backup teams from other Districts who performed day & night risky operations especially in hot, humid weather to ensure their swift rescue from flood affected areas. Their timely assistance enabled swift evacuations and ultimately saved lives, he added.