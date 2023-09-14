Declining poultry prices a respite to masses

LAHORE:Declining trend in poultry products’ prices has provided a respite to inflation-hit consumers. The prices of chicken and eggs started coming down considerably in the last several days, providing much needed relief to common man. However, according to market insiders, downward trend in prices may merely be a brief respite due to seasonal dip and poultry products may start becoming dearer again in a month or so with commencement of religious festival and ensuing winter festivities involving wedding season. On top of it, according to an official of Pakistan Poultry Association, poultry demand is also on the ebb due to dwindling purchasing power of the masses. The demand of chicken and eggs may pick up but not as per normal year growth, he added. The price of chicken meat has decreased in the provincial metropolis to Rs498 per kg after sliding it by about Rs85 per kg in a week or so. While the price of a dozen eggs in the city has also decreased by Rs18, which is now available at Rs285.