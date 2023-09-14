Bodies formed for LWMC’s smooth functioning

LAHORE:Newly appointed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Sardar Aslam Warraich chaired the 135th Board of Directors meeting of LWMC here on Wednesday.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din briefed the meeting about the company's operational model. During the meeting, various committees were constituted for the smooth functioning of company.

The Procurement Committee, HR Committee, Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, and Legal Committee were constituted. Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman emphasised that the board would play its role in strengthening the company and formulating practical strategies for revenue generation.

In addition to this, the approval has been granted to increase the scrutiny charges levied in the waste management services package in housing societies for sustainability.

Lahore Waste Management Company spokesperson stated that the new board members discussed LWMC's future initiatives such as improving worker attendance through digital monitoring mechanism i.e. applications, softwares and optimising vehicle routes for fuel savings through the use of artificial intelligence.

Warraich further said that Lahore Waste Management Company is taking commendable steps for the provision of best cleanliness facilities to the citizens.

He urged citizens to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company and dispose of their waste properly. For complaints and suggestions regarding cleanliness, citizens may contact LWMC's helpline at 1139 or use social media handles.