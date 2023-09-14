Issuance of weapon licences approved

LAHORE:Caretaker Punjab Cabinet has approved issuance of weapon licences in the province on Wednesday.

In this regard Punjab Home Dept is likely to issue notification within few days, sources said. Moreover, representatives of Home Dept and Nadra will have meeting soon in this regard. The caretaker provincial govt has decided that the weapon license will not be issued to the persons involved in heinous crimes or whose name was included in the FIR of serious offence. Furthermore, an Online Aap is being introduced so that people can apply online for weapon license. Naqvi will open the Online App within few days. It may be recalled the issuance of new weapon licenses were banned in Punjab over a decade.