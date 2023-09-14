Siraj disappointed over SC ignoring JI’s plea for timely polls

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed disappointment over Supreme Court's lack of action regarding JI's plea for holding timely elections.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Wednesday, he highlighted that the JI had approached the Supreme Court on August 29 on the issue of significant national importance. The JI's primary objective, he said, was to ensure that elections are conducted within the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days. He emphasised that the people possessed the legitimate right to make decisions about the country's future, and this right must be upheld. The JI firmly believed in democracy, the rule of law, and considered elections as the only viable path to steer the country in the right direction.

He expressed regret that the caretaker government seemed more engaged in various matters apart from the elections, despite their primary constitutional duty being to cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the conduct of free and fair polls.

He also pointed out that former ruling parties were attempting to evade elections due to their poor performance. According to him, these parties were afraid to face the electorate, and their policies over the past five years had resulted in rampant inflation, high unemployment rates, and widespread lawlessness, making life exceedingly difficult for the people.

He emphasised that the government needed to address the public's demand for a reduction in power tariffs. He urged the government to initiate renegotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concerning costly agreements.

Siraj called for measures to combat power theft, reduce power sector losses, and put an end to the practice of providing free electricity to government employees, which placed a heavy burden on the less privileged.

He criticized the government for including over a dozen taxes in electricity bills without sufficient justification and demanded a reduction in the prices of basic food items. He announced that the JI would initiate dialogue with political parties to develop a consensus on the election date.