Unskilled youth, brain drain major barriers to national uplift

LAHORE:The quality of human resources is a major impediment to our development as the country is plagued by a lack of trained human resources, which is compounded by the brain drain of trained workers.

Pakistani society is facing several problems, including educational issues, unemployment, low saving rates, a consumption-oriented culture, and hyperinflation averaging over 30%. The presence of millions of Afghan refugees, who compete for jobs and pose a security risk, is another challenge. Inconsistent government policies discourage investors, which further contributes to unemployment.

About 4 million youth of working age enter the job market each year. Fortunately, half of the population which is women are not participating in economic activities (a long-term disadvantage). Only 2 million male youth and one-fourth of girls are competing for jobs. The economy is not absorbing the new entrants into the workforce. The brain drain in the last two years has eased the pressure on employment. Over 1.6 million workers have left Pakistan in the last two years to seek better opportunities.

Most of the human resources lack skills. Even those who obtained university degrees have no skills needed by the industry. Most of these educated youth are unwilling to acquire the skills required for jobs. They instead remain content even doing office boy work in the offices. This is the reason that almost 40 per cent of the unemployed in Pakistan are non-skilled graduates. The rest of the unskilled workforce is illiterate or semi-literate. These workers lack the education to learn skills needed by the industry. They mostly do menial work or act as apprentices in workshops and low-tech industries with little or no chances of career elevation.

The inconsistent and short-term economic policies are not helping the cause of workers. The social protection that they deserve is beyond the capacity of our government. Ineffective management and corrupt culture only compound the woes of the common man. These are the realities of life in our current economic scenario.

Revamping the economy is a long haul. We will be lucky if we can stop further deterioration of our economy. Once this is achieved then we could think of moving forward. The best investment would be to enrich our human resources. We must divert our investments towards the social sector. In education, the priority should be high school certificates and then market-based skill training. The health sector has been neglected for too long. Our productivity is low because our population is not healthy. Over 40 per cent of Pakistani children suffer from acute malnutrition resulting in stunted growth.

With low investments through food fortification programs, we could improve the health of our poor population. By withdrawing unjustified perks of the ruling elite would spare the entire amount needed to improve our social indicators.