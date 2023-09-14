Baraka Bank hosts Webinar first of its kind

KARACHI: Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited hosted the first of its kind Webinar on the Launch of Al Baraka Group (ABG) Inter-Franchise Collaboration and portal between Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited (ABPL) and Al Baraka Bank South Africa (ABL SA).

The Webinar focused on connecting Exporters from Pakistan to Importers in South Africa to increase avenues of trade between the two countries.

Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor - CEO of Al Baraka Group chaired the Webinar and also announced that there will be similar collaborations between Pakistan and 10 other countries.

Top names from the business community were present and shared a very positive outlook on the outcome of this webinar. Dignitaries which included Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Former Governor SBP, Mr. Akhtar Jawaid, ED Banking Policy SBP, High Commissioner of South Africa in Pakistan His Excellency Mr. Mthuthuzeli Madikiza and the High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in South Africa His Excellency Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan also graced the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, said, “This initiative is highly important for supporting Pakistan’s foreign exchange inflows during these highly critical times.”