Police allowed to interrogate Haleem Adil in May 9 riots case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has allowed police to interrogate incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case related to the May 9 riots.

Sheikh, along with other senior PTI leaders and 800-900 workers, has been booked in several cases linked to violence and arson during protests against the arrest of their party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

Last week, the administrative judge of the ATCs had sent the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly to prison on judicial remand in the DSP torture case. The investigating officer, Ihsan Ahmed Channa, moved an application before the judge, seeking his permission to interrogate and formally arrest Sheikh in a May 9 riots case lodged at the Ferozabad police station.

State prosecutor Zulfiqar Memon stated that the PTI leader had obtained protective bail in the present case as well as two others from the Peshawar High Court, which ceased to have effect on September 4. He said the police had arrested and presented Sheikh before the judge on August 31 to seek his physical remand in the three cases, but their request was declined on the ground that Sheikh was already on protective bail.

Memon said that the suspect was later arrested in a case of alleged torture on a DSP lodged at the Mobina Town police station and was subsequently sent to the central prison on expiry of his physical remand in police custody. He argued that since the period of the protective bail obtained by the PTI leader had already expired and he had not obtained any bail, he can be arrested in the case.

Accepting the police’s request, the judge allowed the IO to interrogate Haleem Adil in the case in question inside the central prison in the presence of a senior jail official and show his formal arrest in the case. He, however, made it clear that the IO shall not shift the suspect out of the jail.

The cases have been lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act at different police stations.