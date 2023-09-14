KU KIBGE appoints Dr Ali Farhan as governing council member

A special meeting of the governing council of the Dr. A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE) of the University of Karachi has appointed the chief executive officer of the Darul Sehat Hospital, Dr Ali Farhan, as its new member of the Governing Council, KIBGE.

The meeting was held in the Conference Room and attended by KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, who is also the chairman of the Governing Council of the KIBGE, Co-chairman Governing Council Moinuddin Haider, NED VC Prof Dr Sharosh Hashmat Lodi, HEC representative Javed Memon, Prof Dr Zabta Shinwari, Prof Dr Ikram Ul Haq, Sultan Chawla, KU Dean of Faculty of Science Prof Dr Samina Bano, and Prof Dr Abid Azhar.

The meeting was held in light of the letter number SO(G/DDO)/U&B/Ban-ECP/2023 dated August 28, 2023. The letter was issued by the Universities and Boards Department, Sindh government. Prof Dr Abid Azhar excused himself from the meeting due to a possible conflict of interest, and after a detailed discussion, the members unanimously resolved KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi will hold the charge of acting director general KIBGE while Prof Dr Abid Azhar will work as an advisor to the VC on the KIBGE on a voluntary basis till further orders.

The members of the meeting commended the efforts put in by Prof Dr Abid Azhar for bringing the KIBGE up to the level of one of the most reputable institutes in biotechnology and genetic engineering around the globe.