Unicef helping KWSC chlorinate water to prevent diseases

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has planned to add sodium hypochlorite to water at its 17 different pumping stations in Karachi to prevent water-borne diseases.

The corporation will carry out the exercise in collaboration with Unicef under the direction of the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR). In a press statement, the KWSC said it wanted to control incidence of vibrio cholera and other pathogenic bacterial infections causing severe and acute diarrhoea.

The water corporation said sodium hypochlorite was being manufactured by Engro Chemical and supplied through their distributor Chemi Corporation. It further said it also added the required dose of chlorine to the water supplied to the citizens as per the standards and quantities set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The chemical being provided is 12 to 15 per cent liquid chlorine bleach, safer for human health and has a disinfecting effect on bacteria. The PCRWR is an apex national research organisation that conducts, coordinates and promotes research in all fields of water resources engineering, planning and management throughout the country. The body is under the administrative control of the government of Pakistan.

Staff of the water corporation regularly checks the dose of chlorine in water in different areas of the city, the statement read. The KWSC said it had been working day and night for the prevention of naegleria and cholera.