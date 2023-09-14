Change in PSF’s trials policy for BJO irks provincial unit

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has made a sudden change in its policy regarding trials to select national team for British Junior Open 2024, to the annoyance of a provincial squash body.

It has been learnt that PSF earlier sent an email to all provincial squash association defining the criterion of selecting players for the BJO through trials.

The PSF stated: “Following criteria has been defined by PSF for endorsement of players for British Junior Squash Championship scheduled to be held in Birmingham, U.K from January 03-07, 2024.

“(a) Provincial Association are to conduct trials for Boys U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 (b) After trials all Provincial Associations are to forward names of Top-2 players in respective age category to PSF by 05 September, 2023 (c) PSF would conduct further trials of recommended players at PNSA, Islamabad and endorse top players”.

But PSF on Monday sent another email to all provincial squash associations stating that “All associations are requested to direct their players who stood at 3rd & 4th position in the trials held at associations level Under-17 age category for participation in final trials for British Junior Squash Championship at Islamabad. Final trials would be commenced from 13 September, 2023”.

This created some doubts on the PSF’s criterion for selecting national team for BJO and one of the provincial squash associations registered its protest with PSF.