Pak Asian Games contingent to comprise 262 players, officials

LAHORE: A 262-member Pakistan contingent, including athletes, team officials and contingent officials, is set to feature in 24 disciplines in the 19th Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

This was officially announced by the Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) president Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan at a news conference here at the Olympic House on Wednesday. “The total strength of the players and teams officials is 248 which include 137 male athletes and 53 female athletes. And if we also add contingent’s officials to the list then it swells to 262. And of them 164 are being sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and 98 are being financially backed by the national federations and the POA,” General Arif explained.

He said that they held a meeting with the federations and other officials on Wednesday (today) and informed them about what has been done so far and they also sorted some minor problems.

“And in a day or two we will also hold a managers meeting because they control the whole things during the Games,” Arif was quick to add. The disciplines in which Pakistan will feature in the quadrennial event are swimming, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, bridge, cricket (both men and women), fencing, golf, hockey, kabaddi, karate, rowing, sailing, shooting, climbing, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

Sailing and volleyball players will be the first to leave -- on Thursday (today). Railways top official Hamdan Nazir, who was also present at the news conference, will accompany the contingent as chef de mission, Brigadier (retd) Munir Ahmed of DHA Lahore, will serve as deputy chef de mission, and Pervez Ahmed, who is also the secretary of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation, will act as contingent secretary.

Arif was well aware of the issues that impeded the athletes training for the Asian Games but was hopeful that the country may perform well in a few disciplines. “This time camps duration was long. Yes there are problems of nutrition and international competitions but I hope in some disciplines performance can be improved,” Arif said.

“In javelin we are hopeful that good performance can be shown. There is also hope from the hockey team but the current situation of hockey may affect the players’ performance,” said Arif, also the vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

About the POA’s matter with the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Arif said that they want to resolve that. “I say it publicly today that we want to resolve this issue but under a system and a procedure,” he said.

General Arif said that POA attended the recent meeting of the PSB during which the latter agreed to amend its Constitution to align it with the Lausanne Agreement and the Olympic Charter.

“Only once this process is complete, will POA be able to proceed with organising major sports events in Pakistan, including the South Asian Games,” Arif said.

He said that the POA has managed to train highly energetic professionals to support the strengthening of the internal governance of the sports organisations. “Our CDM for Asian Games is IOC-educated (MEMO Programme) and is working along with other persons to add value to our governance structure,” Arif said.

Asked about Pakistan football team’s participation in the Asian Games, the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood said that the NOC had approached the PFF NC but it said that it was not going to send its team to the Asian Games and it would rather focus on the World Cup Qualifiers.

He said that POA made efforts and took from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Rs30 million for the specific top athletes in connection with the preparations for the Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

“And of the athletes being covered by this scholarship shooters Gulfam Joseph and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem have already qualified for the Paris Olympics and I am hopeful that shooter Usman Chand and Kishmala Talat will also qualify,” Arif said.

He said that they directly handed over this amount to the athletes. He said that POA also took Rs30 million from the OCA which was given to the athletes.

“We don’t say that it is because of the POA which made it possible that a few shooters qualified for the Olympics. There is no doubt that National Rifles Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has also spent a lot of resources on preparing their marksmen,” Arif said.