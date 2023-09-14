Ahmed, Matloob share lead as CNS Open tees off

KARACHI: Fresh from his thumping victory in last week's Pakistan Open, Ahmed Baig made a perfect start in the CNS Open Golf Championship as he fired four-under-par 68 in the opening round to share the lead with seasoned Matloob Ahmed here at the Karachi Golf Club on Wednesday.

The big-hitting Ahmed, who comfortably retained the Pakistan Open crown, was once again in top gear as he made a series of birdies on day one of the 11.1 million championship. He was off to a flying start on a pleasant morning with birdies on the first two holes on the front nine (Red course). He also made a birdie on the par-4 fifth but finished the front nine at 35 with back-to-back bogeys on the last two holes. He birdied the 12th hole followed by a bogey but ended the round with a flourish with birdies on three of the last four holes.

In contrast, co-leader Matloob Ahmed had a seemingly flawless round with four birdies on the front nine and all pars after the turn for a solid 68. Just one shot off the pace was the duo of Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Alam at 69. They were followed by the trio of Muhammad Zubair, Waqarul Hasan and Muhammad Naeem at 70.

Three shots behind the leaders was one of the title favourites, Shabbir Iqbal. No other professional has won more titles at KGC than defending champion Shabbir and despite a slow start he remains one of the chief contenders for this coveted title. He finished with 71 along with Asif Shafi, Misal Khan and Akbar Mahroz.

Local favourite Waheed Baloch flopped on the opening day with two-over par 74 but there are hopes that he would bounce back in the remaining rounds of the event on his home course.

In the amateurs category, Omar Khalid Hussain of KGC carded one-over-par 73 to take a three-shot lead. Omar made an eagle on the par-5 second hole on the Red course and a birdie on the par-3 13th on Blue. In joint second place was the duo of Lahore's Nauman Ilyas and Abdullah Ansar at 76.