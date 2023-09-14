Ceremony held for HEC’s National Games medal winners

KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised a ceremony in Islamabad to encourage sports in academic institutions by distributing cash prizes among the university student players who remained third in terms of winning medals in the 34th National Games Quetta 2023.

The 34th National Games were held from May 22-30, 2023, wherein HEC secured 5th position. Out of 118 medals, HEC won eight gold, 17 silver, and 93 bronze medals. HEC players competed in individual as well as team events including volleyball and basketball.

HEC was among 14 participating units. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred the ‘Best Turn Out Trophy’ upon HEC for being an extraordinary contingent of the Games.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi was chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony, whereas Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was the guest of honour. The ceremony was attended by former Olympians Khwaja Junaid and Shahbaz Ahmad, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, Director/Incharge Sports HEC Javed Ali Memon and students from various universities.

He said no nation in the world could make progress without investing in education and sports. "Despite curtailed resources, and tough times, we are working on opening avenues of growth for our young generation," he added.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed hoped that Pakistan will get many Olympians from this pool of young players in the coming years. To motivate the players, Chairman HEC announced that cash prizes for upcoming National Games would be enhanced to Rs3 lacs, Rs.2 lacs and Rs.1 lac for gold, silver and bronze medal winners, respectively.

Javed Ali Memon briefed the dignitaries about the way forward for reinvigorating and strengthening sports ecosystem in Higher Education Institutions through developing a systematic approach towards player management mechanism and their retention.