Thailand to offer Chinese tourists visa-free entry

BANGKOK: Chinese tourists will enjoy visa-free entry to Thailand from the end of September under a temporary scheme announced by the kingdom´s newly formed cabinet on Wednesday.

Thailand´s vital tourism sector accounts for almost 20 percent of its GDP but has struggled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and changing traveller habits. In particular, Chinse tourists -- accounting for the largest percentage of Thailand´s visitors, with some 11 million touring the country in 2019 -- have been slow to return.

Under the current rules, they can apply for a visa on arrival but must demonstrate travel insurance, hotel bookings, and proof of funds exceeding $280 at immigration for a maximum stay of 15 days.