Six dead in Lebanon Palestinian camp clashes

BEIRUT: Six people were killed in clashes as a ceasefire fell apart on Wednesday evening in Lebanon´s largest Palestinian camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent´s Lebanon branch said.

The Ain al-Helweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the southern city of Sidon, has been rocked by violence since last week. The clashes have pitted members of the Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against hardline Islamist militants, excluding Hamas.

The renewed fighting on Wednesday “killed six people and wounded 13”, Imad Hallak from the Palestinian Red Crescent´s Lebanon branch told AFP over the phone. The latest deaths bring to at least 15 the number of people killed in the fighting since it broke out on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Dozens have also been wounded, it said.

Senior Palestinian officials, including Fatah´s Azzam al-Ahmad and Hamas´s Mussa Abu Marzuk, met late on Tuesday at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut, a joint statement said.