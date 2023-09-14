Japan PM reshuffles cabinet

TOKYO: Japan´s prime minister promised “drastic” economic measures on Wednesday after reshuffling his cabinet and increasing the number of female ministers in an effort to boost his flagging popularity.

Fumio Kishida´s poll ratings and standing within the ruling party have dived since taking office in October 2021, with voters hit by rising prices in the world´s third-largest economy. Support for the government stood at just 36 percent, according to a poll released on Monday by broadcaster NHK. Another survey showed most voters unhappy with efforts to tackle inflation. Kishida said on Wednesday he will order his new cabinet to form a “drastic” economic package to address the impact of rising prices on voters.