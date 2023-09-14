Prisoner deal with Iran ‘is not a ransom’, says White House

WASHINGTON: The White House denied on Wednesday that the unfreezing of $6 billion of Iranian funds to help secure the release of five US citizens was effectively a ransom payment.

“This is not a payment of any kind. It´s not ransom,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, pushing back against criticism of the deal. Kirby said the money will be held in a supervised account in Qatar that Tehran will have to submit requests to draw funds to be used strictly for humanitarian purposes.

“The Iranian people will be the beneficiaries of these funds, not the regime” in Tehran, he said. Kirby said the US was not lifting any sanctions on Iran with the deal, and stressed that the goal was to repatriate Americans unjustifiably detained in Iran.

“Getting Americans home requires decisions, sometimes really tough decisions,” he added.Kirby pushed back on that idea during Wednesday’s briefing, arguing that bad actors like those in Iran do not need additional incentive to detain Americans. “This isn’t going to change their calculus necessarily of what they’ve been doing,” Kirby said.

“This is the deal that we were able to strike to secure the release of five Americans. It would be great, wonderful, if we could just pick up the phone, call the Mullahs, and say, ‘Hey, we want our Americans back. Send them back on the next plane,’” Kirby added. “But you and I both know that’s not going to happen, particularly with Iran. And getting Americans home requires decisions. Sometimes really tough decisions.”