Trains, buses, and automobiles

A few days after a World Bank report concluded that Pakistan’s largest city Karachi currently faces a huge shortage of passenger buses, we have been welcomed by a feel-good news story about a startup company that has reportedly raised over a million dollars to build around 8,000 electric motorcycles (e-bikes) for Pakistan. These motorcycles will carry a price tag ranging from Rs150,000 to Rs450,000. While this could be seen as a step in the right direction given the environmental challenges that the country has to deal with, it is also important to analyze whether such steps will have any impact on reducing Pakistan’s transportation problems. E-bikes are good for reducing fossil fuel consumption and create less pollution. On that basis, they will be a good addition to the private vehicle network. But they will not be enough to help people deal with huge expenses created due to continuous hikes in petrol prices and the non-availability of public transport. And, given today’s economic climate where interest rates are not coming down any time soon, many people who have been more affected by such price hikes than others will fail to have an affordable financing plan to purchase the e-bike.

Another concern could be the instability observed in Pakistan’s startup market. Since last year, there has been a significant dip in startup funding, with investors moving away from Pakistan and entering other lucrative markets. This volatility raises questions on the country’s reliance on privately held startups to resolve its transportation problems. Other than supplementary measures like e-bikes, what Pakistan really currently needs is a reliable public transportation system with a network of metros, buses, and trams plying on roads across the country. Many experts have also pointed out that the country needs an infrastructure overhaul – metro link bridges, overhead bridges, well-equipped stations, etc – when it comes to affordable public transportation. Our planning for our commuting needs should be holistic and must include people from all walks of life – especially those from the working class who cannot readily buy a Rs150,000-worth e-bike. Over the last two years, parents have been forced to pull their children out of school as they are unable to cover their transportation costs. We need to think of such families when finalizing our transportation policies. Private vehicles, regardless of whether they are in high supply, cannot bridge the inequality gaps when it comes to access to affordable transportation. We have to think about the thousands of people who have to travel long distances on unfit buses and motorcycle-rickshaws. Their needs can only be met if we have a robust public transportation network in place.