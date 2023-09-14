A presidential ‘suggestion’

Did he or did he not? This is the question legal experts were left grappling with yesterday after President Arif Alvi ‘suggested’ a date for the general elections in a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC). In his letter, Alvi said that the National Assembly was dissolved by him on the advice of the then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 9, 2023 and […] in terms of Article 48(5) the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly. That makes it Monday, November 6 this year. The presidential letter came just a few hours after the caretaker federal and provincial law ministers unanimously urged all organs of the state to respect the autonomy and authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in carrying out the delimitation of constituencies and determining the election schedule.

Now the question being asked by legal and political observers is whether this letter constitutes an announcement or a non-announcement, and whether the president has effectively – and rather conveniently – taken himself out of this whole equation. Some have pointed to the marked difference in tone and language and content between the letter issued yesterday and the announcement by the president in the matter of the election dates for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa some months ago. Instead of announcing November 6 as the date for election, President Alvi has advised the ECP to consult “provincial governments and political parties under the relevant provisions of the constitution and in view that some of these matters are already subjudice, may seek guidance from the superior judiciary for announcement of a single date for general election to the national and provincial assemblies”. What exactly does this mean? Has the president done something substantial by writing this letter or is it just lip-service that he did his job by suggesting something while not giving any real direction?

Of course, the reaction has been swift, some saying the president is trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds both – making the PTI happy somewhat by doing what PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been asking but then not announcing a date and somewhat also validating the stance of the caretaker law ministers and ECP and other political parties. There are other takes too: the most potent being that the president may have changed his stance after a much-claimed ‘meeting’ that allegedly took place in the Presidency a few days back, and which was reported and not denied. The past year and half has seen increasing judicialization of politics. President Alvi’s letter is just yet another addition to the trend. The letter essentially throws the ball in the Supreme Court. It has not resolved anything and may just have made things a tad bit more complicated in fact since where we stand right now is a situation where election dates have not been announced by either the president (who has the authority to do so) or the ECP (which claims it has authority to do so). Political uncertainty will lead to further economic distress and misery for the people of the country. Whether Nawaz Sharif comes back next month or not, whether Imran Khan remains in jail or out of it, whether Bilawal Bhutto asks the ECP to announce the polls date and whether Asif Ali Zardari agrees or doesn’t agree, at the end of the day, the only answer to these dilemmas is elections. It seems President Alvi dropped the ball on this one. And the incoming chief justice may just have to contend with this first urgent matter as soon as he takes oath.