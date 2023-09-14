Pakistan, like many developing countries, faces significant challenges in meeting its energy demands. Among the top concerns is the persistent issue of gas shortages, which has adversely affected households, businesses, and the overall economy. Overcoming gas shortages in Pakistan requires a comprehensive approach involving increased exploration efforts, modern infrastructure development, diversification of the energy mix, and conscious energy conservation.
The collective efforts of the government, private sector, and citizens hold the key to resolving the gas woes and ensuring a more sustainable and self-sufficient energy future for Pakistan.
Kashif Ali
Hyderabad
