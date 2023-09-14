Historic loss

India’s unexpected 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just weeks before the ICC World Cup, is alarming. The game in Colombo saw India dominating, amassing 356/2, their joint-highest against Pakistan, while Pakistan’s batters struggled, resulting in their second-biggest ODI defeat. Despite Pakistan’s recent rise to number one in world ODI rankings, this defeat sends a clear message that they need to bring their best game to India for the world cup.
Pakistan’s formidable pace attack was neutralized by India’s top-order batters, especially Virat Kohli and K L Rahul. The fitness of our pacers is also in question. Pakistan must regroup for their next match against Sri Lanka to stay in the Asia Cup race. A loss would be demoralizing so close to the world cup. Their focus should be on winning against Sri Lanka to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final, keeping their aspirations of becoming the world’s best team alive.
Amin Wastoo
Kech
