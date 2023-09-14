Catching up

India hosting the 2023 G20 summit last week proves that times have changed. Despite our numerous differences, it is undeniable that India has made substantial progress in recent years. There was a time when we were preoccupied with receiving geopolitical rents, while our neighbouring nation was swiftly resolving its issues.

It can be argued that there was nothing wrong with receiving those rents, but the issue lies in our overreliance on external financial support. India has now emerged as an unrivalled power in the region, and if we aspire to maintain a reasonable level of parity, it is imperative that we reevaluate our policies.

Aleem Ullah

Rahim Yar Khan