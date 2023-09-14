Project green

Karachi urgently needs a green revitalization. The city, which is renowned for its humming vitality and colourful culture, is battling a number of environmental problems, including water and air pollution and a lack of green spaces. These difficulties affect the people’ health and wellbeing while also impeding the city’s capacity for economic expansion and social cohesiveness. A thorough green revitalization strategy has the potential to simultaneously address a number of concerns. We can reduce the negative effects of pollution, encourage cleaner air, and offer havens for locals to unwind and connect with nature by properly integrating green spaces into urban development. Well-planned parks, gardens, and avenues lined with trees would improve the aesthetics of the city while reducing the ‘heat island’ effect that blights many urban areas.

A green revitalization strategy can also support the expansion of the economy and the creation of jobs. Investments in waste management systems, renewable energy projects, and sustainable infrastructure can support new sectors, create jobs, and draw in much-needed capital.

Zainab Arif Khan

Karachi