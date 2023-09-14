Project green

Karachi urgently needs a green revitalization. The city, which is renowned for its humming vitality and colourful culture, is battling a number of environmental problems, including water and air pollution and a lack of green spaces. These difficulties affect the people’ health and wellbeing while also impeding the city’s capacity for economic expansion and social cohesiveness. A thorough green revitalization strategy has the potential to simultaneously address a number of concerns. We can reduce the negative effects of pollution, encourage cleaner air, and offer havens for locals to unwind and connect with nature by properly integrating green spaces into urban development. Well-planned parks, gardens, and avenues lined with trees would improve the aesthetics of the city while reducing the ‘heat island’ effect that blights many urban areas.
A green revitalization strategy can also support the expansion of the economy and the creation of jobs. Investments in waste management systems, renewable energy projects, and sustainable infrastructure can support new sectors, create jobs, and draw in much-needed capital.
Zainab Arif Khan
Karachi
Pakistan, like many developing countries, faces significant challenges in meeting its energy demands. Among the top...
The current cost of living crisis becomes much more manageable even if only one family member is freelancing for an...
India’s unexpected 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just weeks before the ICC World Cup, is...
India hosting the 2023 G20 summit last week proves that times have changed. Despite our numerous differences, it is...
In an effort to combat Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, the caretaker government is considering imposing...
The poor and middle classes have been driven to breaking point by inflation, with many finding it impossible to keep...