 
close
Thursday September 14, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Breaking point

September 14, 2023

The poor and middle classes have been driven to breaking point by inflation, with many finding it impossible to keep up with the rapid rise in the cost of living. It is becoming more and more of a struggle for ordinary people to survive in this country, prompting many to leave and seek a better life abroad.

There is an urgent need for a relief plan of some form to prevent things from getting worse.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur