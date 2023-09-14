Systemic violence

It is heartbreaking to see the news filled with stories of women and girls falling victim to heinous acts of violence, often perpetrated by those close to them. These tragic events highlight the systemic issues of gender inequality and a lack of effective measures to protect women’s rights and safety. To tackle this crisis, it is crucial that our authorities, civil society, and the international community collaborate to develop and implement strategies that promote women’s empowerment, ensure their safety, and bring perpetrators to justice. This must involve educational initiatives that challenge harmful gender stereotypes and promote respect for all individuals regardless of their gender.

Furthermore, law-enforcement agencies need to be more vigilant in investigating and prosecuting cases of violence against women. Support services for survivors, including counselling and safe shelters, should be readily available to help victims rebuild their lives.

Bibi Kubra

Karachi