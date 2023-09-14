Price controls

The efforts of the current government and other institutions to deal with economic problems appear to be bearing some fruit. While the dollar has taken a nosedive against the rupee and sugar prices are also coming down, the same trickle down effect is not being noticed in most other essential goods which directly impact the poor and middle classes.

We need some strict measures against those who are minting money due to the leniency or dishonesty of the price controllers and the local governments.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi