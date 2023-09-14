Price controls

The efforts of the current government and other institutions to deal with economic problems appear to be bearing some fruit. While the dollar has taken a nosedive against the rupee and sugar prices are also coming down, the same trickle down effect is not being noticed in most other essential goods which directly impact the poor and middle classes.
We need some strict measures against those who are minting money due to the leniency or dishonesty of the price controllers and the local governments.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
Pakistan, like many developing countries, faces significant challenges in meeting its energy demands. Among the top...
The current cost of living crisis becomes much more manageable even if only one family member is freelancing for an...
India’s unexpected 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just weeks before the ICC World Cup, is...
India hosting the 2023 G20 summit last week proves that times have changed. Despite our numerous differences, it is...
In an effort to combat Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, the caretaker government is considering imposing...
Karachi urgently needs a green revitalization. The city, which is renowned for its humming vitality and colourful...