No hoarding

The issue of hoarding and its impact on our economy is a matter of great concern. In order to address this issue effectively, it is crucial for the government to take decisive action. One potential solution would involve the government conducting thorough investigations to identify warehouses where hoarding is suspected. Traders are storing goods and after creating an artificial shortage, they sell their products at a high price. This practice is causing a lot of damage to our economy. By conducting targeted raids on suspected warehouses, authorities can seize the unlawfully stored goods and initiate legal proceedings against those involved. This proactive approach will not only help alleviate shortages but also send a strong message that such activities will not be tolerated.
Areeba Altaf Kanasaro
Larkana
Pakistan, like many developing countries, faces significant challenges in meeting its energy demands. Among the top...
The current cost of living crisis becomes much more manageable even if only one family member is freelancing for an...
India’s unexpected 228-run victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, just weeks before the ICC World Cup, is...
India hosting the 2023 G20 summit last week proves that times have changed. Despite our numerous differences, it is...
In an effort to combat Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, the caretaker government is considering imposing...
Karachi urgently needs a green revitalization. The city, which is renowned for its humming vitality and colourful...