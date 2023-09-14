No hoarding

The issue of hoarding and its impact on our economy is a matter of great concern. In order to address this issue effectively, it is crucial for the government to take decisive action. One potential solution would involve the government conducting thorough investigations to identify warehouses where hoarding is suspected. Traders are storing goods and after creating an artificial shortage, they sell their products at a high price. This practice is causing a lot of damage to our economy. By conducting targeted raids on suspected warehouses, authorities can seize the unlawfully stored goods and initiate legal proceedings against those involved. This proactive approach will not only help alleviate shortages but also send a strong message that such activities will not be tolerated.

Areeba Altaf Kanasaro

Larkana