SCBP offers paid parental leave

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank said it has rolled out enhanced parental leave benefits for its employees in Pakistan, offering a minimum of 20 weeks of paid leave to all parents, regardless of gender.

The new policy, which took effect on Sept. 1, aims to support working parents and foster an inclusive culture at the bank, where employees can balance their personal and professional lives, the bank said in a statement.

“Parental leave is a great way to dedicate your time to your family that has just expanded by a new member,” said Rehan Shaikh, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan. “This gender-neutral caregiving policy is also part of a wider set of people policies focused on actively promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being of not just our colleagues but also their families.”

Shaikh added that the bank was committed to creating an environment where colleagues can thrive and grow, and hoped that its actions would inspire other industries to do the same and help foster a more inclusive society in Pakistan.