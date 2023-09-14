SCBP offers paid parental leave

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank said it has rolled out enhanced parental leave benefits for its employees in Pakistan, offering a minimum of 20 weeks of paid leave to all parents, regardless of gender.
The new policy, which took effect on Sept. 1, aims to support working parents and foster an inclusive culture at the bank, where employees can balance their personal and professional lives, the bank said in a statement.
“Parental leave is a great way to dedicate your time to your family that has just expanded by a new member,” said Rehan Shaikh, CEO of Standard Chartered Pakistan. “This gender-neutral caregiving policy is also part of a wider set of people policies focused on actively promoting physical, emotional and mental well-being of not just our colleagues but also their families.”
Shaikh added that the bank was committed to creating an environment where colleagues can thrive and grow, and hoped that its actions would inspire other industries to do the same and help foster a more inclusive society in Pakistan.
KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan President Rehmat Ali Hasnie visited the Network of Organizations Working for...
KARACHI: Zubair Imam Malik, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor in Angola, has said that Pakistan should look...
WASHINGTON: US consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as gasoline prices surged, but the annual...
LAHORE: The quality of human resources is a major issue that impedes our development. The country is plagued with lack...
LAHORE: The global market for herbal medicines would likely reach $107 billion by 2024 and $178.4 billion by 2026,...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association on Wednesday raised concerns about the inclusion of...