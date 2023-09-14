NBP donates Rs5m to NOWPDP

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Rehmat Ali Hasnie visited the Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP) and presented a cheque of Rs5 million to support its services and training initiatives.

NOWPDP, founded in 2008, is a non-profit organization that aims to foster an inclusive society and empower individuals with disabilities through identity recognition, welfare support, educational advancement, skill development, and economic empowerment.

Hasnie interacted with disabled students at the Center of Excellence for Financial Inclusion (CEFI), a facility run by NOWPDP that offers certification audits, employee sensitization programs, assistance with account opening, and financial literacy training for people with disabilities.

"NBP is committed to supporting NOWPDP's noble mission of promoting equal access to opportunities and the seamless integration of people with disabilities into society," Hasnie said. "We believe that inclusivity and social equity are core principles that the bank upholds and strives to advance."

NOWPDP's Executive Director Amin Hashwani thanked NBP for its generous contribution and said that it would help the organization to continue its work and expand its reach.