‘Look Africa’ policy stressed

KARACHI: Zubair Imam Malik, Pakistan’s Honorary Investment Counsellor (HIC) in Angola, has said that Pakistan should look towards Africa to explore new export markets, broaden its export basket and curtail trade deficit through out-of-the-box solutions.

He was speaking with a delegation of leading businessmen from African countries, a statement said on Wednesday. Malik added that he fully supports Ministry of Commerce’s “Look Africa” policy initiative as Africa’s 54 countries have a population of 1.32 billion; and that, by any standard, is a huge geographically-contiguous market.

“Therefore, Africa can open the doors of enormous export potential to Pakistan’s products and services in its major industries and sectors; namely, value-added textiles; foods and beverages; IT and ITeS services; cement and other building raw materials and rice, fruits and vegetables,” he added.

Malik apprised that the Board of Investment (BoI) will be pushing ahead with and facilitating “Look Africa” initiatives for the swift exploration of new export markets for the country, and practically this was only possible through tapping African and Central Asian states.