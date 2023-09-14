US consumer inflation ticks up in August on gasoline prices

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as gasoline prices surged, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged next week.

The mixed report from the Labor Department on Wednesday was published a week before the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and followed data this month showing an easing in labor market conditions in August. While the data bode well for no change in rates next Wednesday, the stickiness in services inflation keeps a hike on the table in November.

"The Fed is likely to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at this month's meeting, but today's report keeps alive the potential for another interest rate hike in coming months," said Phillip Neuhart, director of market and economic research at First Citizens Bank in New York.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, jumped 3.7 percent from a year ago, picking up pace from July´s 3.2 percent figure, said the Labor Department.

Gasoline prices, which jumped 10.6 percent after rising 0.2 percent in July, accounted for more than half of the increase in the CPI last month. Gasoline prices accelerated in August, peaking at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of the month, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That compared to $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.

The cost of shelter continued to rise, though rents are moderating. Food prices gained 0.2 percentr for the second straight month. Grocery food prices rose 0.2 percent, slowing from June's 0.3 percent advance. Consumers paid more for meat, fish and eggs, but dairy products, fruit and vegetables were cheaper.

In the 12-months through August, the CPI accelerated 3.7 percent after climbing 3.2 percent in July. While that marked the second straight month of a pick-up in annual inflation, year-on-year consumer prices have come down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022. The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target.

But a measurement stripping out volatile segments cooled to its slowest rate since September 2021. All eyes are on the report, which is expected to have a bearing on the US central bank´s interest rate decision due next week.

The Federal Reserve has lifted the benchmark lending rate rapidly since March last year to tamp down demand and sustainably lower inflation -- but the current figure remains stubbornly above officials´ two percent goal.

In August, higher gasoline costs bumped up headline inflation but the so-called core reading -- removing the volatile food and energy components -- cooled to 4.3 percent on an annual basis.

This is its lowest level in nearly two years. "Today´s report provides more evidence that core inflation is trending down toward pre-pandemic levels at a time when employment remains strong," said President Joe Biden in a statement.

Acknowledging that an increase in gas prices has strained family budgets, Biden added that he remains "laser-focused on cutting energy costs."

"The index for gasoline was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase," said the Labor Department on Wednesday.

The department added that the shelter index, which takes into account rent, continued advancing -- rising for a 40th consecutive month.

Between July and August, CPI rose 0.6 percent, accelerating from the prior month too while the core figure picked up more than anticipated in the same period.

But the general uptick is expected to reverse in the coming months. "We expect that a slowing economy, looser labor market conditions and moderating wage growth will support a further deceleration in inflation," said economist Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics.

She added that Fed officials will likely look past the latest rise in headline CPI. "Easing demand for goods and services, the pass-through from softer home and rent price inflation, and cooling wage growth should lead to further disinflation," added EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

While the latest report could give the Fed some pause, analysts expect it may not translate to further rate hikes.

If core readings continue to weaken, "that will be taken as a sign by the Fed that perhaps further tightening is not necessary," said Daco. "The paradigm for Fed policymakers has shifted away from tighten at all costs to tighten only as certain conditions are being met," he added.

These conditions include whether domestic demand is stronger than expected and if the labor market is still hotter-than-hoped. "The next move from the Fed will be a cut in rates but we don´t expect that to happen until the middle of next year," Vanden Houten told AFP.

Most recently, the central bank raised rates to the highest level in 22 years. "We think they´re going to be quite cautious about lowering rates," she said.