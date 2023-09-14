Investing in social indicators

LAHORE: The quality of human resources is a major issue that impedes our development. The country is plagued with lack of trained human resource, which is compounded by accelerated brain drain of trained workers.

Pakistani society suffers from issues of education and unemployment, low saving rates, consumption oriented culture, and super inflation averaging over 30 percent.

Inconsistent government policies add on to the woes of the common man as the investors stay away from the country that further enlarges the unemployment pool. About 4 million youth of working age enter the job market yearly. Under the current circumstances, it is a blessing that women who form half of the population stay out of economic activities (though this is a great disadvantage to our long-term economic progress). Only 2 million young men and one fourth of the girls compete for jobs. The economy unfortunately is not absorbing the new entrants in the workforce because of various reasons.

Brain drain in the last two years has in fact eased the pressure of employment. More than 1.6 million workers left Pakistan in the last two years to seek fortunes in foreign countries. Most of the human resources lack skills. Even those who have obtained university degrees are not trained in the skills needed by the industry.

Most of these educated youth are unwilling to learn some skills that could help them find jobs. They instead remain content even doing the job of an office boy in an organisation.

This is perhaps the reason that almost 40 percent of the unemployed in Pakistan are graduates. If they learn the needed skills they may get better career-oriented jobs. The rest of the unskilled workforce is illiterate or semi-literate. These workers lack the education to learn skills needed by the industry. They mostly do menial work or act as apprentices in workshops and low tech industries with little or no chances of moving up in their career.

Inconsistent and short-term economic policies are not helping the cause of workers either. It makes workers more vulnerable as the social protection they deserve is beyond the capacity of our government. Ineffective management and corrupt culture only compounds the woes of the common man. These are the realities of life in our current economic scenario.

Revamping the economy is a long haul. We will be lucky if we could stop further deterioration of our economy. Once this is achieved, only then can we think of moving forward. The best investment would be to enrich our human resources.

We must divert our investments towards the social sector. In education the priority should be high school certificates and then market-based skill training. Health sector has been neglected for far too long.

Our productivity is low because our population is not healthy. Over 40 percent of Pakistani children suffer from acute malnutrition resulting in stunted growth. With low investments through food fortification programmes, we can improve the health of our poor population. By withdrawing unjustified perks of the ruling elite, the government can spare the entire amount needed to improve our social indicators.