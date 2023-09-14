PAMA seeks clarity on including vehicle safety standards in PSQCA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Wednesday raised concerns about the inclusion of automobile safety standards in the mandatory list of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) without addressing relevant concerns.

In a significant development, vehicle safety standards were included in the PSQCA, and in this regard, a meeting has been called by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday (September 14). However, PAMA was concerned that despite the association being a major stakeholder in the matter, it was not invited to attend the scheduled meeting.

The concerns were formally addressed in a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology. PAMA, which claims to be a vital party in this matter, stated that they had not received an invitation to the upcoming meeting despite their importance in the discussion.

In the letter, PAMA Director General Abdul Waheed Khan pointed to the previous correspondence and meetings. He highlighted a letter dated July 3, 2023, which reiterated their agreement with the ministry's position as detailed in the minutes of the meeting held on August 31, 2022.

This agreement had been previously communicated, but had not led to any substantial action from either the PSQCA or the ministry. The letter also underscored PAMA's request for details about the reported approval by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC).

The letter expressed frustration that all previous inquiries in this regard had gone unanswered, leaving them in the dark about a matter that significantly impacts an industry with billions of dollars in foreign investment and millions of jobs at stake.

The stakeholders further emphasized the auto industry's adherence to the Auto Policy 2021-26 and the notifications issued under it, which include the adoption of auto standards. They noted that this adoption was an ongoing process initiated by local Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Given this context, PAMA suggested that the ministry and PSQCA should play a role in developing the necessary infrastructure and technical expertise for the testing of these standards.

In conclusion, the letter expressed hope for a positive resolution and offered a willingness to provide further clarification if required. Copies of all previous correspondence were attached for reference.

The latest development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussion regarding the inclusion of automobile safety standards in PSQCA's mandatory list, as stakeholders seek more transparency and a clear path forward.