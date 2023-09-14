Oil and fertiliser shares lift stocks ahead of central bank policy statement

Stocks edged up on Wednesday as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy statement due on Thursday, while oil and fertiliser shares supported the market.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 82.53 points or 0.18 percent to close at 45,590.93 points. The highest index of the day remained at 45,732.73 points while the lowest level was recorded at 45,500.22 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed little recovery on financials and surging global crude oil prices. "Rupee recovery, upbeat auto sales data and speculations ahead of the SBP policy rate decision tomorrow (Thursday) played a catalytic role in the bullish close."

The KSE-30 index also increased by 17.16 points or 0.11 percent to close at 16,080.11 points. Traded shares decreased by 24 million shares to 102.767 million shares from 126.341 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs3.800 billion from Rs4.987 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.770 trillion against Rs6.759 trillion. Out of 299 companies active in the session, 122 closed in green, 135 in red and 42 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities equities had a positive day where the benchmark index mostly remained green throughout the trading and finally settled the day at 0.18 percent up.

Fertilizer, cement and energy sectors contributed positively to the index where investors chose to strengthen their position into DAWH, LUCK, PPL, SNGP and PSO as they added 137 points, cumulatively. MCB, PSEL & TRG lost 51 points by being major laggards of the day.

Analyst Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Research suggested investors to avail any downside as an opportunity to buy in the cement, tech and E&P sectors.

The highest increase was recorded in Bata (Pak), which rose by Rs25 to Rs1,725 per share, followed by Lucky Core Ind., which increased by Rs18.61 to Rs627.12 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Services, which fell by Rs30 to Rs650 per share, followed by Murree Brewery, which decreased by Rs13.16 to Rs285.24 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the index recorded marginal gains in a subdued session as investors awaited State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

"As the week progresses, attention is focused on significant events such as the SBP MPC meeting. This is likely to have a decisive impact on whether the market moves above or below the 46k level," the brokerage said in a post market note.

Dewan Motors remained the volume leader with 7.200 million shares which closed higher by 14 paisas to Rs16.12 per share. It was followed by Agritech Limited with 6.510 million shares, which closed higher by Re1.00 to Rs7.92 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Cnergyico PK, WorldCall Telecom, Maple Leaf, Sui North Gas, Pak Petroleum, Hub Power Co., P.I.A.C.(A), and Oil & Gas Dev. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 28.605 million shares from 32.167 million shares.