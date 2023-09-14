Rupee extends gains in interbank, open market sees correction

KARACHI: The rupee rose by 0.36 percent or 1.07 rupees against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, continuing a trend of rising for six sessions in a row, as exporters sold dollars and remittances improved.

The rupee ended at 298.82 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 299.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The local currency, however, dropped 1 rupee against the dollar in the open market, where it was trading at 301, down from 300 the day before, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Dealers said that the rupee strengthened against the dollar as a result of increasing supply, sustained dollar selling by exporters, and an improvement in remittances due to a closing gap between the interbank, open market, and grey market exchange rates.

“The currency's fall has been stopped, and some of its recovery has been supported by recent initiatives to reduce the black currency market in the country. If the drive against black marketers is continued and consistent surveillance is guaranteed, remittances could improve even more,” said a currency dealer.

The amount of money sent home by Pakistani citizens working abroad fell by 22 percent to $4.12 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year. Remittances to Pakistan totaled $2.09 billion in August, down 24 percent from the same month in 2022. However, these inflows slightly increased by 3.1 percent month-on-month in August.

“Traders are eagerly awaiting the central bank's policy review, which could provide clues about the direction the rupee will take going forward,” the dealer added.

The State Bank of Pakistan is widely expected to hike the policy rate by 100-200 basis points when it unveils monetary policy on Thursday. The SBP kept the policy rate steady at 22 percent in July.

Analysts claim that an artificial increase in the value of the rupee relative to the dollar would boost imports and exacerbate the trade deficit, which would have a negative impact on the current account deficit. In such a case, it would be challenging for the nation to keep its current account deficit under $6 billion, which would put more strain on the country's already thin foreign exchange reserves.

The general secretary of ECAP, Zafar Paracha, said that the market experienced a correction, which caused the upward trend of the rupee in the open market to reverse. The Afghan government stopped using Pakistani currency for business transactions, which was another factor in the kerb market's reduced inflows, Paracha added.

In a video message, Malik Bostan, chairman of ECAP, stated that if the ongoing campaign against currency smugglers, hoarders, and black marketers continues, the rupee will increase to 250 versus the dollar in the coming days.

He said that since the crackdown began, the supply of dollars with the exchange companies has risen significantly. The exchange firms have been selling $15 million to the interbank every day. However, it was only $5 to $7 million previously, Bostan added.