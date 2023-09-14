Dollar supply shrinks as authorities question sellers, ECAP says

KARACHI: Currency dealers association on Wednesday urged the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) to stop questioning and harassing customers who sell foreign currency to exchange firms, saying it has affected the supply of dollars in the open market.

Malik Bostan, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association (ECAP), said in a statement that many customers have complained that they were approached by FIA officials at their homes after they sold foreign currency to exchange companies and were asked about the source of their funds.

“This is a major conspiracy against the country, the army chief, and the government,” Bostan said. “As a result, fewer individuals are selling dollars in the open market.”

Bostan said he had suggested to the FIA director general and higher authorities to create a portal for people who want to sell or deposit their foreign currency holdings with exchange companies or banks, so that they can register online and receive a confirmation number.

"Anyone who wishes to sell their foreign currency holdings, including dollars, pounds, riyals, or dirhams, or deposit these currencies with banks must first register with the portal and receive a registration number automatically from the system."

If anyone harasses people during the sale of currency, a complaint number should be provided so that a complaint can be made online and action taken against the officials who are undermining people's efforts to sell their currency, Bostan added.

"It is important to protect people so that they can cash their currency. Otherwise, if people go back to the black market." He stated that if the ongoing crackdown against currency smugglers, hoarders, and black marketers continues, the rupee will appreciate to 250 against the dollar in the coming days.Since the crackdown began, the supply of dollars with the exchange companies has increased significantly. The exchange firms have been selling $15 million to the interbank every day. However, it was only $5 to $7 million previously, Bostan added. "I hope it will increase to $20 million per day in the coming days."

After the rupee hit record lows earlier this month, the government stepped up its crackdown on illicit dollar trade. In the last six trading sessions at the kerb market, the local currency gained 27-28 rupees against the dollar as a result of strong measures, such as the arrest of those responsible for hoarding, smuggling, and black marketing of dollars. After those engaging in hawala/hundi and illegal forex were detained by law authorities, the grey market's activity slowed down. As a result, there is less pressure on the key interbank market, where since Wednesday; the rupee has appreciated by more than 2 percent against the dollar.