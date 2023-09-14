Shireen appears before NAB in NCA case

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before NAB Rawalpindi in the National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million pound case.
According to sources, NAB officials interrogated Shireen Mazari for half an hour. A questionnaire containing more than 10 questions was also given. The NAB officials asked Shireen Mazari questions about the discussion in the cabinet meeting.
KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case over the killing of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia’s principal Maulana Ziaur...
KARACHI: At least 70 garment factory employees, including eight women, were mugged on a moving bus by armed robbers in...
KARACHI: Sindh Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl General Secretary Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Grand Democratic Alliance Chief...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday said that a grand...
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for Information Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the PTI leaders wanted...
LAHORE: The crackdown on gas pilferers has been intensified by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited with raids on...