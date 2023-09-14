 
National

Shireen appears before NAB in NCA case

By News Desk
September 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Shireen Mazari appeared before NAB Rawalpindi in the National Crime Agency (NCA) 190 million pound case.

According to sources, NAB officials interrogated Shireen Mazari for half an hour. A questionnaire containing more than 10 questions was also given. The NAB officials asked Shireen Mazari questions about the discussion in the cabinet meeting.