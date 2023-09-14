Police suspect RAW’s involvement in scholar’s killing in Jauhar

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday registered a case over the killing of Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia’s principal Maulana Ziaur Rahman. Though the investigators suspect the Indian spy agency RAW’s involvement, the Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) insists on treating the incident as a sectarian attack.

Rahman was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Block 15 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The Sharae Faisal police collected 11 empty shells — seven of a 30-bore pistol and four of a 9mm pistol — from the crime scene and sent them for forensic analysis.FIR No. 688/23 has been registered under Section 302/34 on the complaint of the victim’s cousin Abdullah Chaudhry.Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind has sought a comprehensive inquiry report of the incident from the East Zone police chief, and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. Earlier, Sindh police chief Riffat Mukhtiar also sought a detailed report from the District East police chief.“This target killing is an act of terrorism aimed at disrupting the peace and security situation in Rabiul Awwal [which starts in a few days],” a statement quoted Addl IGP Rind as saying.He also ordered forming an investigation team. “The Counter Terrorism Department has collected the evidence, and during initial investigation, there have been indications of RAW’s involvement.”Sharae Faisal SHO Raja Tariq said the police was yet to obtain the CCTV camera footage of the incident. “It’s a blind case so far. We don’t even know the total number of assailants, but this is clear that two weapons were used in the incident.”

He said that though the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the case from different angles, it seems that the suspects targeted Rahman after conducting proper recce because the victim used to walk in the park on a daily basis.Rahman belonged to the Ahle Hadith school of thought, and was also part of the five-member Sarparast Committee of the recently formed Ahle Hadith Action Committee.His funeral prayers would be offered at 9pm on Thursday (today) at the Goal Ground, Model Colony, Malir. JAH Sindh chief Allama Abdullah Nasir Rahmani would lead the funeral prayers.Jamia Abu Bakar Islamia is the top Ahle Hadith seminary in Karachi, and all of the meetings of the Ahle Hadith Action Committee are held there. During Rahman’s childhood in the early 1990s, his father was connected with a Kashmir-based Jihadi organisation. Rahman’s father died in a road accident years ago, and the family has had no connection with the organisation since then.The JAH has slammed the Rahman’s killing, and demanded a fair and transparent investigation, and arresting the culprits involved in the incident. “We don’t support the police statement about RAW’s involvement,” JAH’s interim media coordinator Muzammil Siddiqui told The News.“Maulana [Rahman] was the principal of Karachi’s top Jamia [seminary]. We ask the investigators to focus on the sectarian issue while keeping the blasphemy law issue in their mind during their investigation.”Recently, the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat had held a programme at Shahrah-e-Quaideen in support of the blasphemy law passed by the National Assembly. The programme was attended by different Sunni organisations, including the Ahle Hadith Action Committee.Rahman’s killing is the second such incident to have occurred this month. On September 6, seminary teacher Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, his student Madni and a man named Naveed were wounded in an attack in North Nazimabad. Shahzad later succumbed to his injuries. The father of four taught at the Markazul Uloom Islamia Academy.