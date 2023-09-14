‘Grand operation against Katcha dacoits soon’

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs and Human Rights Muhammad Umar Soomro on Wednesday said that a grand operation against the criminals and their patronisers in the riverine areas of Kashmore-Kandhkot will be launched soon.
Talking to the media in Kandhkot, the minister said the police force in district Kashmore-Kandhkot will be increased by 300 to 400 personnel and provided modern weapons to combat the dacoits.
He said locals, including traders and members of minority community were being abducted by the dacoits, adding that the caretaker Sindh government will not give in to any kind of pressure while conducting operation against the Katcha dacoits.
He said the residents of Kashmore-Kandhkot complained that the chieftains of their respective tribes were involved in patronising bandits. “If any chieftain was found involved in any crime or patronising the criminals, he would be arrested and strict legal action would be taken against him,” he warned.
