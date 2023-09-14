PTI leaders want reconciliation in larger interest of country: Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for Information Muhammad Ali Durrani said that the PTI leaders wanted reconciliation and rapprochement in the larger interest of the country.

“All those who were still standing behind the PTI despite all odds, did not want war and hostilities against the institutions. They want reconciliation in the larger interest of the country,” the former minister said while talking to the media on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said those who had quit the PTI were the warmongers and had added fuel to the fire for the petty personal gains. He said there were some elements who wanted to create controversy and pit them against the institutions. “The confrontation would be detrimental to democracy and politics,” he warned.

Durrani, who is an ardent supporter of reconciliation and has already held meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi on the pattern that in past he had met former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, said he would formally announce first step for confidence building measures (CBMs) on Friday (September 15). “It (announcement) will express my sentiments and desire to promote peace and reconciliation,” he said. Durrani said that the meeting between the army chief and the president have left positive impact but there is a need to make more effort to further improve the situation.

In response to a question regarding his meeting with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said that his position was clear. Similarly, President Dr Arif Alvi’s attitude was also positive, he agreed with some things and did not agree with some. “In the next few days, things will move forward with this positive thinking,” he said.

Muhammad Ali Durrani said that he told him (Shahbaz Sahib) that if he wants to hit the head of the umpire then Imran Khan will not be out and the same is the situation of PTI at present. “I know PTI chairman best, I know what he will do now,” he said. He expressed hope that there would be consensus on all national issues very soon.

Responding to a question about recent statements from the leadership of PPP, Durrani said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not have repudiated his father’s statement. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should not have spoken in a manner that gives the impression of being disrespectful or unethical according to our norms, culture and tradition.

Durrani quoted the example of Shehbaz Sharif who always followed his elder brother’s decisions said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should apologise from his father.

To a question, Durrani said that people tell him that his peacemaking and pacifying approach have made him Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan of current age.